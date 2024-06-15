Man dies after consuming poison, son critical

An 89-year-old man from Elavanchery near here died and his son is in a critical condition after they reportedly consumed poison on Friday night.

The police said Velankutty and his son Unnikrishnan tried to end their lives following a financial crisis. Unnikrishnan is under treatment at the District Hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.