Man died after being poisoned by son, say police

April 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Thrissur

The death of Saseendran Ammanath, a 57-year-old man in Avanur, near Thrissur, on Sunday, initially suspected to be due to food poisoning, could be a murder, the police said. They arrested his son, Mayoornadh, 25, an Ayurveda doctor, on Monday night on charge of poisoning Saseendran to death.

Saseendran, who vomited blood and collapsed after eating idli and curry at his house, died at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, on Sunday. According to the police, Mayoornadh had mixed poison in the curry consumed by the family for breakfast. Mayoornadh had not eaten the food. Initially, doctors suspected that heart attack had caused Saseendran’s death. The possibility of food poisoning was considered after other members of the family too showed the same symptoms. Saseendran’s wife Geetha, 50, his mother Kamalakshi , 92, and two workers in their home, Chandran, 60, and Sreeramachandran, 57, all of whom had consumed the food, are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Poison cocktail in lab

According to the police, Mayoornadh is Saseendran’s son from his first marriage. Mayoornadh’s mother had committed suicide a few years ago, following which Saseendran married Geetha. The police suspect that Mayoornadh mixed poison in the food to ‘avenge his mother’s death.’ He bought the ingredients online and prepared a of poison cocktail in a small laboratory set up in his bedroom, the police said.

Mayoornadh had performed the last rites of his father on Monday. He was taken for interrogation afterwards. In between, he got himself admitted in the hospital complaining of physical discomfort.

Though Mayoornadh did not confess to the murder initially, during interrogation he admitted to committing the crime, the police said. The police have collected details of the ingredients of the poison from his phone and room.

Saseendran’s body fluid samples have been sent for scientific examination to find which poison led to his murder.