Man, diabetes-afflicted son found dead

A 68-year-old man and his 38-year-old son were found dead in their house at Vithanassery, near Nenmara, in the district on Friday. Balakrishnan Echamveettil was found hanging, and his son Mukunda Kumar with a slit throat. Mukunda Kumar was suffering from acute diabetes and could hardly move without someone’s support.

Balakrishnan was living with his son after his wife died a few years ago. Mukunda Kumar was a bachelor. Mukunda Kumar’s brother’s wife Anju, who lives next door, found them dead on Friday morning.

The police suspected that Balakrishnan might have hanged himself after slitting Mukunda Kumar’s throat in apparent desperation. Doctors had reportedly suggested amputating both legs of Mukunda Kumar during a recent medical examination.

Police said they were investigating the case.