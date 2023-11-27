HamberMenu
Man defrauded by racketeers

November 27, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vattappara police have registered a case in connection with a racket that defrauded one person of ₹70,000.

According to the police, the case was registered on the basis of Karamcode native V. Vinod, who was purportedly swindled by unidentified persons who claimed to be representatives of a tour company.

The complainant fell prey into their trap while searching for tour packages for a pilgrimage to Kedarnath for him and nine others. He was asked to pay the amount for a helicopter trip from Phata to Kedarnath when he contacted the racketeers on the basis of information obtained from a website.

Vinod decided to approach the police after sensing something amiss when the fraudsters demanded more money after the payment was made. With the police suspecting the role of inter-State racketeers, the assistance of the cyber cell has been sought to identify the culprits.

