Man, daughter killed in road accident

Published - September 19, 2024 05:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The car they were travelling in rammed a parked truck around 7 a.m. Four others, including the deceased man’s wife and two children, sustained injuries in the accident

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man and his daughter were killed in a road accident at K.V. Jetty Junction near Haripad on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Sattar of Vallikunnam and Aaliya, 20.

The police said the car they were travelling in rammed a parked truck around 7 a.m. Four others, including Sattar’s wife and two children, sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the family was returning from the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery when the accident occurred. “Sattar was working in Madinah in Saudi Arabia. He returned home in connection with Aaliya’s wedding. The family picked him up and was returning home when the accident occurred,” said an official.

