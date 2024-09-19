GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, daughter killed in road accident

The car they were travelling in rammed a parked truck around 7 a.m. Four others, including the deceased man’s wife and two children, sustained injuries in the accident

Published - September 19, 2024 05:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man and his daughter were killed in a road accident at K.V. Jetty Junction near Haripad on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Sattar of Vallikunnam and Aaliya, 20.

The police said the car they were travelling in rammed a parked truck around 7 a.m. Four others, including Sattar’s wife and two children, sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the family was returning from the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery when the accident occurred. “Sattar was working in Madinah in Saudi Arabia. He returned home in connection with Aaliya’s wedding. The family picked him up and was returning home when the accident occurred,” said an official.

Published - September 19, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.