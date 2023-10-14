ADVERTISEMENT

Man creates ruckus on flight, attacks police officers later; held

October 14, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Valiyathura Police on Friday arrested a Tamil Nadu native on the charge of attacking and obstructing police officials from performing their duties.

The accused has been identified as Dharmarajan,47, from Kanyakumari district.

According to the police, he was taken into custody for creating a ruckus in an inebriated state inside a flight headed for Hyderabad from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night.

After a medical check-up at the General Hospital, he was taken to Valiyathura station, where he allegedly attacked two police officers using handcuffs. 

