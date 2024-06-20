GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man complains of abduction attempt in Ottappalam

Published - June 20, 2024 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The police began an investigation into the complaint of a man about an abduction attempt on him at Ottappalam.

Santhosh P., 43, from Ambalappara near Ottappalam, complained that a five-member gang in a white Scorpio jeep had attempted to kidnap him while he was going to his shop on a bike on Thursday morning.

Mr. Santhosh said that he was waylaid by the gang, who slapped him and dragged him into the vehicle. Screaming loudly, Mr. Santhosh ran into a house nearby. He said the gang escaped in the jeep soon. The police said they were investigating.

