Man commits suicide allegedly after being harassed by CPI(M) leaders

The Perunad police have launched a probe into the incident in which a 68-year-old man committed suicide allegedly after being harassed by the local leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) .The deceased was identified M.S. Babu. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Sunday morning. A suicide note allegedly left behind by the victim accused some local leaders of the CPI(M) of harassing him in connection with the relocation of a waiting shed in front his shop. The authenticity of the note was yet to be confirmed by the police.