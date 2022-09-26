Man commits suicide in live video

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 26, 2022 00:18 IST

A 39-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his relative’s house after live streaming the incident on Facebook on Sunday.

The police identified the accused as Rajmohan, 39, of Sreevaraham. A cameraman by profession, he used to drive auto-rickshaws for a living lately.

The incident occurred in his relative’s house in Karumam, near Pappanamcode, around 3 p.m. when no one else was in the house. He came to the house after attending the last rites of another relative. Rajmoham hung himself after elaborating how he fell on hard times in the live video.

Despite rushing to the house on being alerted, the Karamana police could not save his life. The police attributed the incident to marital issues.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

