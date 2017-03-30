Man commits suicide by jumping off HC building

A 77-year-old person died after jumping off the Kerala High Court building here on Thursday.

The incident took place around 12 p.m. when the man, identified as K.L. Johnson of Mulavana in Kollam, went through the fire exit towards the edge of the building on the eighth floor.

On the way down, he hit the metal railing of the parapet above the portico and fell on top of a car parked on the ground.

One of his arms got severed on impact. He died on the spot and the body was shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case of unnatural death. “The deceased is said to be a public interest litigant and used to visit the High Court often. We are yet to ascertain if he came to the court for attending any hearing or with the specific purpose of committing suicide,” said Joseph Sajan, Sub-Inspector, Ernakulam Central.

The body will be released after post-mortem examination on Friday.