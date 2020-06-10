Man commits suicide at COVID isolation ward

A 33-year-old man, who was reportedly scheduled for discharge after his test results returned negative for SARS-CoV-2, committed suicide at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Wednesday. He was apprehended and brought back to the hospital on Tuesday after he fled from there while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Hospital staff found him hanging in the isolation ward around 11.30 a.m. Although he was rushed to the critical-care unit, his life could not be saved.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has directed the Director of Medical Education to investigate the incident and file a report.

Case registered

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has suo motu registered a case and sought reports from the Superintendent, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Director of Medical Education.

From Anad

The patient, from Anad in the district, had given anxious moments to the hospital authorities on Tuesday after he surreptitiously left the hospital. He had managed to travel to Anad by a KSRTC bus, but the local people detained him and notified the authorities. He was later returned to the hospital by health workers.

According to the patient flow chart, the man had travelled to Tamil Nadu on May 27. The next day, he was admitted first to the District Hospital, Nedumangad, and then to the MCH after he collapsed while having a drink with his friends.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha: 1056, 0471-2552056)