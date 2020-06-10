Kerala

Man commits suicide at COVID isolation ward

He was brought back on Tuesday after he fled MCH

A 33-year-old man, who was reportedly scheduled for discharge after his test results returned negative for SARS-CoV-2, committed suicide at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Wednesday. He was apprehended and brought back to the hospital on Tuesday after he fled from there while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Hospital staff found him hanging in the isolation ward around 11.30 a.m. Although he was rushed to the critical-care unit, his life could not be saved.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has directed the Director of Medical Education to investigate the incident and file a report.

Case registered

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has suo motu registered a case and sought reports from the Superintendent, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Director of Medical Education.

From Anad

The patient, from Anad in the district, had given anxious moments to the hospital authorities on Tuesday after he surreptitiously left the hospital. He had managed to travel to Anad by a KSRTC bus, but the local people detained him and notified the authorities. He was later returned to the hospital by health workers.

According to the patient flow chart, the man had travelled to Tamil Nadu on May 27. The next day, he was admitted first to the District Hospital, Nedumangad, and then to the MCH after he collapsed while having a drink with his friends.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha: 1056, 0471-2552056)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 7:23:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-commits-suicide-at-covid-isolation-ward/article31796441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY