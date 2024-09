A man choked to death while eating idli during Onam festivities at Alamaram near Kanjikode in the district on Saturday. Suresh, 49, son of Kollapura Panchali, met with a tragic death during the Onam celebrations conducted by his friends. An idli got stuck in his throat while taking part in a competition. A tipper lorry driver, Suresh was rushed to a neighbouring hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.