Man charged under KAAPA found dead in lodge in Ernakulam

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 26, 2022 21:05 IST

A day after a 32-year-old man was externed from Kannur district after being charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act by the police, he was found dead in a lodge in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

K. Vithun, a resident of Kathirur, was found hanging inside the lodge room. He had rented the room on Tuesday. Though the lodge owner knocked at the door, Vithun did not open it, and the former informed the police. They broke open the road only to find Vithun hanging in the room.

Vithun was found involved in several criminal cases in the past three years. On Tuesday, based on the report of District Police Chief R. Ilango, the Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General issued an order booking him under KAAPA. He was also barred from entering Kannur district for six months.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.)

