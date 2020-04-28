Man caught with 1.5 kg of hashish

A habitual offender, involved in cases of drug peddling and fake currency circulation, was arrested by the Varkala police on Tuesday with alleged possession of 1.5 kg of hashish, estimated to cost around ₹2 crore in the global market.
The police identified the accused as Jayakumar of Kurakkanni. He was apprehended on the basis of an information provided by a German tourist who confessed to have bought 2 grams of hashish oil for ₹6,000 from the accused on the Thiruvambady beach.
Jayakumar, who runs a supermarket and homestay, has been accused of peddling the contraband to tourists in Kovalam and Varkala.
