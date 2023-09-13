Man, brother who hacked policeman, arrested 

September 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thrissur

A man, a history-sheeter, who escaped after hacking a civil police officer at Cherpu, has been nabbed by the police. Jino Jose, 27, who is a convict in many criminal cases, including two murders, his brother Mijo Jose, 29, and their friend Anish, 47, were arrested by the police from Nandikkara in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar Kadavathu, CPO and driver of Cherpu police station, was hacked on the face by Jino Jose at 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday. Sunil Kumar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Koorkkenchery. Two more police personnel suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The attack occurred at 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday in Chovvur. The police reached Chovvur on a report of tension in the area. Jino Jose and his friends, under the influence of alcohol, were creating tension in the area. Police reached the place after some neighbours informed them about the tension.

Jino Jose attacked the police with a sword when they tried to take him into custody. He then escaped from the scene with his brother Majo. Later they abandoned their car on the roadside and escaped in their friend Anish’s car.

Police, on a tip-off, chased their car to Nandikkara and arrested them. According to the police, the brothers, who were also drug abusers, were a threat to the local people.