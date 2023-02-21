Gun-toting man arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

February 21, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Balaramapuram police arrested a gun-toting youth who protested against the disruption of drinking water supply in Venganoor by locking the gates of the mini-civil station on Tuesday.

The accused, Murugan, 33, who runs a shop in the locality, arrived at the Venganoor grama panchayat office around 11 a.m. to raise a complaint. Blaming the panchayat leaders and officials of apathy in ensuring water supply for the people of Venganoor from a canal, he held a placard aloft and demanded the office be closed down.

Soon, he rushed to lock the main gate from outside with panchayat authorities and several people who went there for various purposes being trapped inside. He also brandished an air gun that he carried with him to threaten those who gathered there.

On being alerted, the Balaramapuram police apprehended the youth and took him into custody after unlocking the gate. The accused claimed to have resorted to the protest after his several pleas had gone unheard.