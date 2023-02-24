Man booked for subjecting mother to cruelty

February 24, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Neyyattinkara police on Friday registered a case against a man for manhandling his mother.

The police identified the accused as Rajesh alias Sreejith of Mambazhakara. He has been accused of assaulting his mother Santha on Sunday. The video of the incident, which was recorded by their neighbours, has gone viral on social media.

The police abandoned efforts to take him into custody after his mother threatened to commit suicide.

Rajesh, a welder, has been living with his mother after separating from his wife and children. Their neighbours informed the police that Santha has been frequently subjected to cruelty by her son in drunken stupor. The police had reprimanded Rajesh for his behaviour in the past.