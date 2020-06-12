Kerala

Man bludgeons wife to death, commits suicide

The couple were former police officers

A former police officer allegedly murdered his wife, who had also retired from the police force, before purportedly committing suicide by hanging himself near Vattiyurkavu on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ponnan, 68, and Leela, 73, both of who hailed from Thozhuvancode. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. when Ponnan, a retired ASI, allegedly bludgeoned Leela, a retired SI, using a wooden log outside his house following a property dispute. The estranged couple used to reside separately along with their two daughters in houses located opposite to each other.

On hearing Leela’s cries, local people rushed her to the Government Medical College Hospital. Around the same time, Ponnan ran to his field behind his house and hung himself from a tree. Both were confirmed dead in the hospital. (Suicide prevention helpline - DISHA: 1056, 0471-2552056)

