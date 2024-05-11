Man bludgeoned to death at Karamana

A 22-year-old man was reportedly bludgeoned to death at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Akhil, a native of Karamana, who was a fish vendor. According to the police, Akhil was kidnapped by a gang who came in an Innova car. Later, they beat Akhil with an iron rod and his head was smashed with a stone.

The accused then left him on a compound nearby and fled from the spot. According to the police, the gang was led by an accused in another murder case in Karamana in 2019. It is suspected that the murder was a sequel to a dispute at a party at a bar a week ago. The police have registered a case in connection with the case and a probe is on to nab the accused.