Man blows himself up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 August 2021 01:03 IST

A 46-year- old man died in Venjaramoodu on Saturday after unintentionally blowing himself up with a crude explosive that was apparently meant to threaten his wife.

Muraleedharan of Thembamoodu was killed in the incident that occurred when he rushed to his house in a drunken stupor with the explosive following a dispute with his wife. While running towards the house, he slipped and fell on the courtyard. This caused the explosive to blow in his hands, the Venjamoodu police said.

The deceased, who used to work in a quarry, was killed on the spot. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital.