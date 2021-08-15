Kerala

Man blows himself up

A 46-year- old man died in Venjaramoodu on Saturday after unintentionally blowing himself up with a crude explosive that was apparently meant to threaten his wife.

Muraleedharan of Thembamoodu was killed in the incident that occurred when he rushed to his house in a drunken stupor with the explosive following a dispute with his wife. While running towards the house, he slipped and fell on the courtyard. This caused the explosive to blow in his hands, the Venjamoodu police said.

The deceased, who used to work in a quarry, was killed on the spot. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2021 1:08:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-blows-himself-up/article35920047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY