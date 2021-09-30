Man bleeds to death after road accident in Kerala’s Ettumanur

He lay on the wayside for over eight hours

A man who sustained injuries in a road accident near Ettumanur bled to death after lying on the roadside for around eight hours.

The deceased, identified as Binu, 36, of Athirampuzha, sustained injuries when the autorickshaw he was riding lost control and overturned near Ettumanur Central Junction on Wednesday midnight. On witnessing the accident, a few locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Binu and his fellow traveller, identified as Rajesh.

“As the duo were in an inebriated state, none of the onlookers were willing to accompany them to hospital. Binu, who sustained head injuries, too refused to seek medical assistance or even board the autorickshaw again despite repeated requests from Rajesh. As the crowd dispersed, Rajesh too left the spot without taking the injured person along,” said an official with the Ettumanur police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been suffering from epilepsy.

Binu lay on the roadside for nearly eight hours before succumbing to his injuries. Fire and rescue services personnel, who reached the spot around 8 a.m. on Thursday, shifted him to a hospital, though to no avail.

The Ettumanur police have booked a case for unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.