Man bitten by snake on Guruvayur-Madurai train

April 15, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a bizarre incident, a passenger was bitten by a snake on a moving train near Ettumanur in Kottayam on Monday.

The victim, identified as Karthick (21) from Tenkasi, was bitten by the snake while travelling on the Guruvayur-Madurai passenger train around 10 a.m.

According to authorities, Karthick had boarded the train from the Piravom Road railway station and was on his way to Tenkasi.

Official sources said the snake might have entered the compartment through a hole near the seat where the passenger had been sitting. The person was immediately shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment and is currently under observation.

The compartment where the incident occurred has been sealed and a detailed verification is on.