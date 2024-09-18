Man behind alleged murder arrested

A man was arrested by the Elamakkara police on charge of murdering a person, who was found dead on Sunday morning, allegedly following a drunken brawl.

The accused, Sameer, a resident of Kollam, was remanded in judicial custody. Though another person was also taken into custody, he was let off after finding that he was not involved in the alleged crime.

The victim, identified as Praveen, was found dead close to a toddy shop near a bridge along the Edappally-Marottichuvadu route with injuries all over his body.

According to the police, three persons, including the victim and the accused, were engaged in drinking before the two got into a fight reportedly over some financial dealings. The third person had left before that. Both of them had been in the city for years now and used to stay in front of shops at night in places like Edappally and Thripunithura.

Reportedly, midway through the argument, the accused in an inebriated state started hitting the victim with a wood multiple times. He then reportedly slept unaware that the other person was dead. The injuries caused by hitting led to the death, the police said.

The police tracked down the accused from near Thripunithura with the help of CCTV footage. Though the Elamakkara police had initially registered the case for unnatural death, murder charges were invoked later.

