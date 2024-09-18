GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man behind alleged murder arrested

Published - September 18, 2024 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Elamakkara police on charge of murdering a person, who was found dead on Sunday morning, allegedly following a drunken brawl.

The accused, Sameer, a resident of Kollam, was remanded in judicial custody. Though another person was also taken into custody, he was let off after finding that he was not involved in the alleged crime.

The victim, identified as Praveen, was found dead close to a toddy shop near a bridge along the Edappally-Marottichuvadu route with injuries all over his body.

According to the police, three persons, including the victim and the accused, were engaged in drinking before the two got into a fight reportedly over some financial dealings. The third person had left before that. Both of them had been in the city for years now and used to stay in front of shops at night in places like Edappally and Thripunithura.

Reportedly, midway through the argument, the accused in an inebriated state started hitting the victim with a wood multiple times. He then reportedly slept unaware that the other person was dead. The injuries caused by hitting led to the death, the police said.

The police tracked down the accused from near Thripunithura with the help of CCTV footage. Though the Elamakkara police had initially registered the case for unnatural death, murder charges were invoked later.

Published - September 18, 2024 01:47 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.