GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man, bed-ridden mother die in sleep as house collapses on them in Palakkad

People living on the banks of the Bharathapuzha told to remain vigilant against sudden increase in water level

Published - July 16, 2024 06:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his mother were killed when their house collapsed on them at Kannambra in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ranjith, 33, and his mother Sulochana, 54, were asleep when the tragedy occurred.

The accident went unnoticed until Tuesday morning as it rained heavily at night. Even neighbours did not hear any sound of the house collapse.

The mother and son reportedly lay under the rubble for hours until the neighbours noticed the flattened house in the morning. Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved them and rushed them to a hospital at Alathur, but both died soon.

The police said Sulochana had been bed-ridden and Ranjith, who worked as a private bus conductor, was taking care of her. Neighbours said that Ranjith had plans to shift to a better house.

District Collector S. Chithra said that a special meeting would be convened under the chairmanship of Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty on Wednesday in view of the continuing rain. The meeting will take place at the Collectorate conference hall at 11.30 a.m., she said.

The Chittur Irrigation Division executive engineer warned the people living on the banks of the Bharathapuzha to remain vigilant against a sudden increase in water level in view of the release of water from the Aliyar Dam.

Shutters to be raised

As much as 808 cusecs water was released from the Aliyar Dam on Tuesday morning after the catchment areas got incessant rain. The executive engineer said that the shutters of the Moolathara regulator would have to be raised to release the excess water reaching the reservoir. The engineer said that those travelling through the causeway at Chittur and those residing near the banks of the river at Chittur should take particular care.

The spillway shutters of Kanhirapuzha Dam will be raised by 20 cm on Tuesday afternoon in view of the continuing rain in the reservoir’s catchment areas.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.