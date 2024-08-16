ADVERTISEMENT

Man beaten to death at Beemapally

Published - August 16, 2024 08:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was beaten to death at Beemapally on Thursday night. The police identified the victim as Shibili, a resident of Beemapally.

The police have launched an investigation to track down the accused, Enas and Enab, who are siblings and residents of Beemapally. Shibili reportedly has several cases of theft in his name. He died during an altercation with the siblings near the Beemapally beach.

The murder at Beemapally has taken place just days after another history-sheeter was murdered at Powdikonam. Joy of Kuttiyani, near Vattappara, had been hacked by a gang on August 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US