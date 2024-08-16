Man beaten to death at Beemapally

A 38-year-old man was beaten to death at Beemapally on Thursday night. The police identified the victim as Shibili, a resident of Beemapally.

The police have launched an investigation to track down the accused, Enas and Enab, who are siblings and residents of Beemapally. Shibili reportedly has several cases of theft in his name. He died during an altercation with the siblings near the Beemapally beach.

The murder at Beemapally has taken place just days after another history-sheeter was murdered at Powdikonam. Joy of Kuttiyani, near Vattappara, had been hacked by a gang on August 10.