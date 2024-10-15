ADVERTISEMENT

Man attempts self-immolation

Published - October 15, 2024 11:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A man attempted to end his life by setting himself on fire on a thoroughfare at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The injured, who was identified as Baiju, a native of Karakulam, came in front of the Mahila Mandiram, where his wife had been staying, and set himself ablaze on the road. Two police personnel from Poojapura station, who acted swiftly and tried to douse the flames to save the victim, also sustained burn injuries.

The man was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here for treatment. It is suspected that the man made the self-immolation attempt following family disputes. He had reached the spot along with his two children. Meanwhile, there were reports that the man did not receive immediate treatment after he was brought to the hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.)

