Man attacks wife, children with axe

A man was arrested for hacking his wife and children with an axe used for chopping trees at Vazhikkadavu near Nilambur on Wednesday.

The wife, Zeenath, 39, and a daughter who is a higher secondary student were admitted to hospital with serious wounds after Saleem alias Mani, 45, attacked them.

Saleem, who used to beat up Zeenath, attacked his wife and children in apparent vengeance for complaining to the police. He was booked for murder attempt and also under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015.

Zeenath has suffered four wounds on her head and one on her shoulder.

Her daughter suffered wounds on the hand.