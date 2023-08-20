ADVERTISEMENT

Man attacks TTE with knife, arrested

August 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Man turns violent when TTE questioned him about his ticketless travel on West Coast Express. The TTE sustains minor injuries on neck. A day ago a woman TTE was slapped on the face by a man

The Hindu Bureau

Just a day after the arrest of a 75-year-old man from Koyilandy on the charge of slapping a woman Train Ticket Examiner (TTE), a 38-year-old man was arrested in the district on Sunday on charge of attacking a TTE with a knife.

The suspect, Biju Kumar, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, turned aggressive when TTE Rishi Saseendranath questioned him about his ticketless journey on the West Coast Express early in the morning. Mr. Saseendranath sustained injuries on his neck and sought treatment at a hospital in Shoranur.

RPF help sought

The TTE came under attack around 3 a.m. near Vadakara when he was checking the details of passengers on S10 coach. The attacker was overpowered with the support of other passengers. According to Railway sources, the man turned violent when the TTE sought the support of Railway Protection Force to turn him out of the train.

RPF officers from Vadakara said the man boarded the West Coast Express from Thalassery after he was forced to leave another train following a drunken brawl. They said the TTE sustained only minor injuries as passengers had intervened on time.

First instance

In the first incident at Vadakara on Saturday, the suspect K. Rairu had attacked a woman TTE after he was caught for travelling ticketless in the reserved coach of Mangaluru-Chennai Express. The injured official, R. Rajitha, sought treatment at Kozhikode Government General Hospital. The man was later nabbed by the Kozhikode Railway Police.

