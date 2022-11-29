Man attacked by tiger in Sabarimala forests

November 29, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

A 46-year-old man sustained injuries after being attacked by a tiger in the Sabarimala forests on Tuesday.

Anukumar, a native of Angamoozhy was attacked by the big cat while being engaged in clearing the vegetation as part of maintaining the 220 KV high-tension power line of the KSEB at Kottamonpara. “The tiger, which had been standing near their location in the morning, went into the forest initially but returned to attack the man by around 12 noon. The animal was soon shooed away by his fellow workers,’’ said a Forest official

Anukumar suffered injuries in his thigh and legs during the attack. He was admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and was declared out of danger.