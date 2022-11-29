Man attacked by tiger in Sabarimala forests

November 29, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PATHANAMTHITTA

A 46-year-old man sustained injuries after being attacked by a tiger in the Sabarimala forests on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anukumar, a native of Angamoozhy was attacked by the big cat while being engaged in clearing the vegetation as part of maintaining the 220 KV high-tension power line of the KSEB at Kottamonpara. “The tiger, which had been standing near their location in the morning, went into the forest initially but returned to attack the man by around 12 noon. The animal was soon shooed away by his fellow workers,’’ said a Forest official

Anukumar suffered injuries in his thigh and legs during the attack. He was admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and was declared out of danger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US