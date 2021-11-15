Kerala

Man, attacked by stepfather, dies

Biju Chacko, 50, who was undergoing treatment after being attacked by his stepfather, who threw acid on him and hacked him with a weapon over a property dispute, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Kozhikode early Monday morning.

He was attacked by Mankuzhi Jose, 67, and his accomplice Sreedharan, 58, of Valayangad on October 29 when he was on his way to Manathana town near Peravoor. The accused also reportedly prevented locals from taking Biju to hospital. The accused were later remanded in custody.

Biju Chacko is the son of late Chacko and Leelamma. He is survived by his wife Shelma and Son Leo.


