March 22, 2024 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police have arrested a man with around 1.15 kg of ganja. The arrested was identified as Gopal Chandra Pramani, 40, of Murshidabad in West Bengal. He was nabbed from Thiruvairanikkulam while allegedly attempting to sell ganja. He fled on seeing the cops and was chased down. According to the police, he used to smuggle in ganja from Murshidabad targeting migrant workers in Kochi.