Man arrested with meth at Walayar

An excise special squad arrested a man with eight gm of methamphetamine drug from Walayar near here on Saturday. It was the first seizure of methamphetamine, a highly powerful and addictive drug that can affect the user’s central nervous system, in the district.

Haris, 24, from Thodupuzha, was held and his car confiscated by the Excise team. About 200 gm of ganja was also seized from him in the search. Methamphetamine is one of the modern synthetic recreational drugs used by certain urban youth. The drug is in much demand as it costs lakhs of rupees.

Mr. Haris is believed to be a drug carrier. Excise officials said that he bought the drug from Bangaluru and was to sell it at Kochi. He is reported to have told the Excise officials that the drug would fetch him ₹35,000 per gram.

Drug racket

Mr. Haris’s arrest has thrown light on a drug peddling racket involving two men from Malappuram who are engaged in clothes import business. His closeness with the Malappuram duo reportedly drove him to drug peddling.