Man arrested with Interpol aid 

Accused in 10 criminal cases held in UAE

The Chelakkara police have arrested a man, accused in 10 criminal cases, including an attempt-to-murder case, with the support of Interpol. The arrested has been identified as Gopalakrishnan Anthikkatt of Chelakkara.

He had fled the country after the alleged crimes and the Interpol had issued a red notice against him. Following this, the UAE police arrested him recently and informed the State Interpol liaison officer and Crime Branch IG K.P. Phillip.

Gopalakrishnan, who was brought from the UAE to New Delhi, was taken to custody by Chelakkara sub inspector Anand K.P. and team.

An International Investigation Coordination team, led by Crime Branch ADGP S. Sreejith, issues red notice against people who escape from the country after committing crimes.