Man arrested with illegal spirit
The police arrested a man and seized 1,050 litres of illegal spirit during a check held at Manjeswaram on Friday morning.
The arrested is Ravi Kiran, a native of Kunjathur, who was driving a vehicle carrying illegal spirit. The spirit was found stored in 30 cans.
The police are on the lookout for another person, who managed to flee.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.