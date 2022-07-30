Kerala

Man arrested with illegal spirit

The police arrested a man and seized 1,050 litres of illegal spirit during a check held at Manjeswaram on Friday morning.

The arrested is Ravi Kiran, a native of Kunjathur, who was driving a vehicle carrying illegal spirit. The spirit was found stored in 30 cans.

The police are on the lookout for another person, who managed to flee.


