Man arrested with 75 zolpidem tablets in Kochi

Excise officials arrested a man with 75 zolpidem tablets, a sedative-hypnotic drug, on Saturday.

The arrested is Mohammed Aman, 21, of Mamangalam. A joint team of State Excise Enforcement Squad, Ernakulam Excise Intelligence, and Ernakulam Excise Special Squad made the arrest. A smartphone was also seized from him.

A tablet priced as little as ₹9 was being sold by Aman for as much as ₹100, said Excise officials. While the possession of even 10 grams of such drugs entails imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of ₹1 lakh, the tablets found in his possession weighed over 15 grams.

The State Excise Enforcement Squad had received a tip-off about a person engaged in drug dealings in Kaloor, Pottakuzhy and Elamakkara areas. He was under the surveillance of the Excise team led by circle inspector G. Krishnakumar. He was allegedly nabbed red-handed with drugs while waiting for clients at Pottakuzhy.

According to Excise officials, he used to supply a small quantity as free sample to lure in potential clients. Later, they were required to place orders.

Zolpidem tablets belonging to the Schedule IV category are available only through select medical shops and are available only through triple subscription. A copy each is supposed to be preserved by the doctor, medical store, and the patient.

Efforts are on to track down the clients of the accused and extend them free treatment at the de-addiction centres of the Excise department at Muvattupuzha and Kacheripady.

