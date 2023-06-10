Man arrested with 6.3 kg of ganja  

June 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kollam Excise special squad on Saturday arrested a person with 6.3 kg of ganja from Chemmanmukku. According to officials, 52-year-old Sakkir Hussain, a resident of Manichithodu and a meat trader, has been selling large quantities of the drug.

He was nabbed by a Shadow Police team led by Kollam Special Squad Circle Inspector Tony Jose with three ganja packets in a shoulder bag. The scooter on which he was trying to transport the drug too was seized. “He is a meat trader in Kadappakada and takes regular trips to Andhra Pradesh to buy cattle. He sources ganja from there at the rate of ₹7,000 per kg and sells it here for ₹20,000. Investigation conducted with the help of the police cybercell also revealed that the ganja was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. He has been renting houses in various places to sell ganja. A detailed investigation into his inter-state relations will be conducted,” said Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert.