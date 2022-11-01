Man arrested with 60 g of MDMA in Kollam

In a major synthetic drug bust, Kollam police have arrested a 27-year-old with 60 g of MDMA. Tom Thomas, a Kannanallur resident, was nabbed from Kollam city in a joint search carried out by Kollam east police and District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

The raid was based on a tip off received by District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph through Yodhavu mobile app. Kollam Police and the anti-narcotic team, headed by Crime Branch ACP Zacharia Mathew, had launched a massive investigation after the seizure of similar drugs in small quantities from various places in the district during the past few days. The accused was arrested as part of efforts to break a major peddling chain targeting school and college students.

According to officials, the accused had been sourcing MDMA from other States, charging up to ₹10,000 for a gram. A very dangerous synthetic drug, MDMA can very quickly lead to addiction and cause cardiac issues, memory loss, depression, panic attacks and mood disorders in users. As per the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), possession of more than 10 g of MDMA, which is considered commercial quantity, is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and a fine.