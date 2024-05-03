ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested with 200 grams of MDMA in Kochi

May 03, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police seized 200 grams of MDMA from a man who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested is Vipin John, 27, hailing from Karunagapally and residing in Thoppumpady. The Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Angamaly police jointly carried out the operation.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led to the seizure and arrest. Vipin was intercepted while travelling in a tourist bus from Bengaluru. He was nabbed during a vehicle checking near the Angamaly KSRTC bus station around 2 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vipin reportedly confessed to have sourced the drug directly from Nigerian citizens in Bengaluru. The seized drugs were worth around ₹15 lakh. He allegedly sold the drug in small quantities in Kochi, mainly targeting youngsters. The police suspect him to be a key link of a drug racket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vipin reportedly used to adopt different ploys for smuggling in drugs. This time around, the drug wrapped in three packets was found hidden in a secret chamber in his bag.

Mr. Saxena has declared a reward of ₹10,000 for the team involved in the operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US