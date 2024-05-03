Man arrested with 200 grams of MDMA in Kochi

May 03, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police seized 200 grams of MDMA from a man who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested is Vipin John, 27, hailing from Karunagapally and residing in Thoppumpady. The Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Angamaly police jointly carried out the operation.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led to the seizure and arrest. Vipin was intercepted while travelling in a tourist bus from Bengaluru. He was nabbed during a vehicle checking near the Angamaly KSRTC bus station around 2 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vipin reportedly confessed to have sourced the drug directly from Nigerian citizens in Bengaluru. The seized drugs were worth around ₹15 lakh. He allegedly sold the drug in small quantities in Kochi, mainly targeting youngsters. The police suspect him to be a key link of a drug racket.

Vipin reportedly used to adopt different ploys for smuggling in drugs. This time around, the drug wrapped in three packets was found hidden in a secret chamber in his bag.

Mr. Saxena has declared a reward of ₹10,000 for the team involved in the operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.