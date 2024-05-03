GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested with 200 grams of MDMA in Kochi

May 03, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police seized 200 grams of MDMA from a man who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrested is Vipin John, 27, hailing from Karunagapally and residing in Thoppumpady. The Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Angamaly police jointly carried out the operation.

A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led to the seizure and arrest. Vipin was intercepted while travelling in a tourist bus from Bengaluru. He was nabbed during a vehicle checking near the Angamaly KSRTC bus station around 2 a.m.

Vipin reportedly confessed to have sourced the drug directly from Nigerian citizens in Bengaluru. The seized drugs were worth around ₹15 lakh. He allegedly sold the drug in small quantities in Kochi, mainly targeting youngsters. The police suspect him to be a key link of a drug racket.

Vipin reportedly used to adopt different ploys for smuggling in drugs. This time around, the drug wrapped in three packets was found hidden in a secret chamber in his bag.

Mr. Saxena has declared a reward of ₹10,000 for the team involved in the operation.

