December 10, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Poonthura Police on Friday night arrested a 23-year-old man who was allegedly transporting 15 kilograms of ganja in a car. The accused has been identified as Pramod from Puthuval. He was arrested from Beenapally at 10.20 p.m. on Friday. The ganja was found hidden under the seat and behind the vehicle, said the police.