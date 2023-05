May 17, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kovalam police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of attempting to molest a minor girl at her house. The accused has been identified as Sarath, hailing from Pulloorkonam at Vizhinjam.

According to the police, the incident happened on May 12 evening. A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.