October 07, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A man accused of being a habitual offender was booked by Valiyathura Police under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), here on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Boban, a native of Kochuthoppu, near Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram. He is accused in several criminal cases registered under the Valiyathura police station limits, said a release issued by the police here on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.