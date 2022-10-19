Man arrested on the charge of job fraud

The City Cybercrime police arrested a 35-year-old man on the charge of defrauding a woman of lakhs of rupees in a case related to online job fraud. The accused has been identified as Muhammed Sojin, hailing from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district. According to the police, he had offered a job to the woman and made her register on the website of a fake company. He is alleged to have collected around ₹4 lakh from her, claiming that the money is needed for the purchase of various products required for the job.

The woman registered a complaint with the police after he failed to provide her a job. The money was transferred to accounts registered in Maharashtra and Gujarat, from which a part of the money was later found to be transferred to Sojin's account. In preliminary investigations conducted by the police, an amount of around ₹4 crore was found to have been transferred through his account during the same period, pointing at the possibility of there being other victims as well as the involvement of other people in the crime.