December 01, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on charge of robbing a couple of their money and car after waylaying them on Wednesday.

The arrested is Shafeek, 30, of Asokapuram. He had allegedly waylaid the couple by blocking their path with his motorcycle. He then reportedly assaulted them and decamped with their money, mobile phones, and the car. The police said Shafeek had seven cases against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.