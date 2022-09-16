Man arrested on molestation charge in Kasaragod

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD
September 16, 2022 01:54 IST

The parent-teacher association (PTA) president of a school at Chandera, who was absconding after a molestation case was filed by a student, was arrested on Thursday.

The arrested is T.T. Balachandran, 50. He was also the CPI(M) Echikoval North branch secretary.

According to the complainant, he had touched her with sexual intent during Onam celebrations at the school.

He was arrested from Annur in Kannur during a search by a team led by Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Balakrishnan Nair and Chandera Sub Inspector Sreedas.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has expelled him from the party.

