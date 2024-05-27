Man arrested on molestation charge in Kozhikode

A 45-year-old man from Kakkodi in Kozhikode who allegedly attempted to molest a woman in public at night was picked up by the Nadakkavu police on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on May 19 near Mofussil Bus Stand Junction at around 10.30 p.m. The woman was waiting on her scooter to pick up her husband who was to arrive by bus from Thrissur when the accused, K.P. Mohammedali of Puthiyakadavu, allegedly approached her asking her to get on his motorbike.

When she questioned it, he allegedly attempted to molest her and used abusive language. Though the woman tried to get hold of his bike, he fled, while dragging her through the road for around 10 metres. The injured woman was hospitalised after her husband arrived.

She filed a complaint with the Nadakkavu police on May 20. She could not recall the number of the vehicle but only that it was yellow in colour. CCTV footage from nearby buildings confirmed her statements. The bike in question was picked up from Karaparamba. While it was owned by a meat vendor, he claimed that it was being used by one of his employees, following which Mohammedali was nabbed from his house at Kakkodi three days after the case was registered.

Mohammedali has been remanded in judicial custody.

